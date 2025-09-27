 Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out Must-Visit Jhankis This Navratri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out Must-Visit Jhankis This Navratri

Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out Must-Visit Jhankis This Navratri

The state's largest tableau has been created in capital Bhopal, where pandal shows the grandeur of Puri's Jagannath Dham Temple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grand pandals have been set up across the state to celebrate Navratri. Huge crowds of devotees visit here with their friends and family. Parents, especially, bring their kids to show them mesmerising themed 'jhanki' at these Devi pandals.

Each pandal is special in its own way. Some stood as grand as palaces, decked up with lights; some highlighted rising crime against women and geopolitical tensions, while others experimented with 3D tech for the surreal light and sound effects. One thing that was common in all, irrespective of size, is utmost devotion!

The state's largest tableau has been created in the capital, Bhopal, where the pandal shows the grandeur of Puri's Jagannath Dham Temple. Organisers claimed that it took 90 days to build at a budget of over Rs 1 crore.

It is located at the city's Bitthal market and is attracting huge footfall.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Navratri Day-1 2025: Ujjain's Harsiddhi Shakti Peeth Attracts Lakhs Of Devotees; Devi Sati's Elbow...
article-image

Spreading over approximately 30,000 square feet, the pandal's height, including the Sudarshan Chakra, is 111 feet. Wood, bamboo, cloth, thermocol, Fevicol, and colours were used in the construction. The tableau was created by 62 artisans brought from Kolkata.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-2: PM Jawaharlal Nehru Ordered 51-Kund Yajna At Datia’s Pitambara Peeth During...
article-image
Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests &...
article-image

Another tableau, that became centre of attraction in the capital city, was a Singapore-themed pandal. This pandal is located at 10 number and hosts a Merlion fountain-- a mascot of the Sounteast Asian country, standing amid the vibrant lights. Maa Durga's tableau has been inspired from Kolkata, showing the mighty power killing the demon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out...

Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...

MP Shocker! Govt Professor's Wife Accuses Husband Of Extra-Marital Affair With Their Daughter,...

MP Shocker! Govt Professor's Wife Accuses Husband Of Extra-Marital Affair With Their Daughter,...

Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Der

Bhopal News: Ten Women Among 16 Booked For Resisting Police Raid At Irani Der

Madhya Pradesh September 27, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Bhopal, Heavy Rains In Dhar,...

Madhya Pradesh September 27, 2025 Weather Update: Expect Drizzle In Bhopal, Heavy Rains In Dhar,...