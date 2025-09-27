Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out Must-Visit Jhankis This Navratri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Grand pandals have been set up across the state to celebrate Navratri. Huge crowds of devotees visit here with their friends and family. Parents, especially, bring their kids to show them mesmerising themed 'jhanki' at these Devi pandals.

Each pandal is special in its own way. Some stood as grand as palaces, decked up with lights; some highlighted rising crime against women and geopolitical tensions, while others experimented with 3D tech for the surreal light and sound effects. One thing that was common in all, irrespective of size, is utmost devotion!

The state's largest tableau has been created in the capital, Bhopal, where the pandal shows the grandeur of Puri's Jagannath Dham Temple. Organisers claimed that it took 90 days to build at a budget of over Rs 1 crore.

It is located at the city's Bitthal market and is attracting huge footfall.

Spreading over approximately 30,000 square feet, the pandal's height, including the Sudarshan Chakra, is 111 feet. Wood, bamboo, cloth, thermocol, Fevicol, and colours were used in the construction. The tableau was created by 62 artisans brought from Kolkata.

Another tableau, that became centre of attraction in the capital city, was a Singapore-themed pandal. This pandal is located at 10 number and hosts a Merlion fountain-- a mascot of the Sounteast Asian country, standing amid the vibrant lights. Maa Durga's tableau has been inspired from Kolkata, showing the mighty power killing the demon.