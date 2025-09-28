Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Patience Wearing Out, Seed Of Happiness, Reality In Politics |

Nobody listens!

A senior leader of the ruling party has poured out his pains, saying nobody listens to him. He made the statement at a meeting with the senior leaders of the party, but such a situation is not new to him. During the rule of the previous government, the leader had the complaint that the officers barely paid any heed to his words.

He has courted many controversies during his present tenure in office. The controversies, one after another, are haunting him. He also feels that few stand by him in these controversies. The general opinion about him is that he is good for nothing.

He is right that if he calls up any officer for any work, it goes unheeded. The higher-ups in the government actually control the departments that function under him. This is the reason that his request for any work goes unheard. It is, however, true that this leader is making money through his family members.

Patience wearing out

The patience of a central minister is wearing out. About the minister, it is said he is not getting enough importance in the state. This is the reason that he is becoming restless. His supporters recently put up a poster demanding the party make him head of the state. There was no reaction to the poster from the ruling dispensation. People in the corridors of power say that the union minister harbours the aim of becoming the head of the state. This was the reason behind the dispute with his previous party. Now, his impatience is coming to the surface.

Because of local politics, he has some disputes with a leader of the BJP. The leader with whom the union minister has a dispute is getting a lot of importance in the government, which is why he is unhappy. The union minister is showing his strength in the areas where he wields power. There is another reason behind all these developments. The minister wants to adjust some of his supporters to the BJP s state executive committee and to boards and corporations where political appointments will soon be made.

Bid to befriend all

A leader of the MPCC is trying to befriend all. Coming from a political background, the leader is trying to maintain relationships with the members of all factions in his party. He has also become friends with those BJP leaders with whom he had bitter relations.

The birthday of this leader was recently celebrated with fanfare. Many people reached his house to greet him on his birthday. What is more important is that the BJP leaders also reached his residence to greet him.

Even those BJP leaders with whom he had bitter political rivalry also met him. Before this, he was seen in the house of a senior Congress leader after a long time. The problem with this leader is that his name has always been discussed for two important positions in the state, but he has been without any post for a long time. He is slightly upset for not getting any position. He, however, wants his party to return to power. He was not happy with the previous Congress government.

Reality in politics

The ruling party leaders often crowd outside picture houses to watch movies on national and religious issues. They took time out of their busy schedule to watch a film like Kashmir Files, but their approach towards the movie made on the head of UP was different, which has surprised many in the corridors of power in MP.

They hardly showed any interest in the film. They seem to be waiting for the Centre s stand on it. Once they get a positive signal from the central leadership about the movie, they may flock to the cinema houses to watch it. In politics, people must always keep running with the pack, and no sooner does one of them falter than others think he is injured. The rest will only rub salt in the wound.

Seed of happiness

An MLA of the ruling dispensation from the state capital keeps family values above everything and often speaks about the necessity of following those values. He follows what he preaches to others.

He suggests others stay in their homes and worship with their family on festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and Holi, so that their children may learn how festivals are celebrated. But if they remain out during festivals, their children will spend time playing with mobile phones.

The BJP lawmaker has understood the seed of true happiness lies in what Leo Tolstoy says in Anna Karenina: All happy families resemble one another, but each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.

Hell city!

A minister of the MP cabinet, who is also in charge of an important district, recently took the local government to task at a press conference. The state minister was roasting the government in the presence of a central minister who belongs to the region that the addresser of the conference oversees.

The state minister said the city he was asked to oversee has turned into a hell because of the potholed roads, and his comments left the members of the ruling party, also present on the occasion, red-faced. A minister needs funds to develop a city, but in the state, the government controls each penny and even keeps away from allotting peanuts for development. The Congress said the government should give more districts to him so that he might create more such hells. This remark put the ruling party clean out of countenance.