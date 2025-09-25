MP News: Road Safety Drives On, But Deaths Climb

Road Safety Awareness Programme Running Across Madhya Pradesh Remain Unaffected! |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Multiple road safety awareness programmes continue across Madhya Pradesh, yet around 1,000 more people died in 2024 compared to 2023 in road accidents. In 2024, 14,791 people lost their lives on roads, while in 2023, the number was 13,798.

In 2023, over 37 people died daily in accidents; this increased to more than 40 deaths per day in 2024. Fatalities are rising year after year, with 65,214 deaths recorded over past five years. In 2024 alone, 14,791 people died in road accidents.

Research by Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) revealed that rural areas face more accidents than urban. Indore rural reported the highest number of accidents and deaths, followed by Jabalpur and Rewa.

Every year, both accident numbers and accident-related injuries continue to climb steadily.

Death increasing year by year as the accidents

In the year 2024, as many as 56,669 accidents occurred, in which 58,202 people got injured and 14,791 people died.

In 2023, as many as 55,327 accidents reported, 55,769 got injured and 13,798 died.

In 2022, 54,432 accidents reported in which 55,168 people got injured and 13,427 lost their lives.

In 2021, as many as 48,877 accidents reported, 48,956 people got injured and 12,057 died.

In 2020, 45266 accidents took place in the state, in which 46,456 people injured and 11,141 lost their lives in the accidents.

Indore rural is top in killing people in road accidents

In Indore rural 7971 road accidents took place, in which 8942 people got injured and 2425 people lost their lives. In Indore 3488 accidents took place in which 2606 people got injured and 290 lost their lives.

In Jabalpur 8603 accidents took place in which 10,501 people got injured and 2035 got killed.

In Ujjain 6503 accidents took place in which 6442 injured and 1,536 died.

In Sagar in 4786 accidents 5080 people injured and 1568 died.

In Rewa in 5406 accidents, 4682 people injured and 1690 died.

In Gwalior in 4198 accidents, 3876 got injured and 1049 died.

In Bhopal out of 2900 accidents, 2223 people got injured and 235 died.

In Bhopal rural in 3627 accidents 3633 people got injured and 945 died.

In Narmadapuram out of 31 67 road accidents 3307 got injured and 998 people died.

In Chambal in 2399 accidents 2408 people injured and 762 died.

In Balaghat 2151 accidents reported in which 2955 people got injured and 679 lost their lives

And in Shahdol in 1470 accidents 1547 people got injured and 570 people died.

The accidents

In past five years 2,60,571 accidents took place, 2,64,551 got injured and 65,214 lost their lives.

Death and accidents rise

Year Accident Injured Deaths

2024 56,669 58,202 14,791

2023 55,327 55,769 13,798

2022 54,432 55,168 13,427

2021 48,877 48,956 12,057

2020 45,266 46,456 11,141

Indore rural tops in fatalities

* Indore rural: 7,971 accidents, 8,942 injured, 2,425 dead

* Indore city: 3,488 accidents, 2,606 injured, 290 dead

Place Accidents Injured Deaths

Jabalpur 8,603 10,501 2,035

Ujjain 6,503 6,442 1,536

Sagar 4,786 5,080 1,568

Rewa 5,406 4,682 1,690

Gwalior 4,198 3,876 1,049

Bhopal 2,900 2,223 235

Bhopal (Rural) 3,627 3,633 945

Narmadapuram 3,167 3,307 998

Chambal 2,399 2,408 762

Balaghat 2,151 2,955 679

Shahdol 1,470 1,547 570