Bhopal Metro Rail: CMRS Team Arrives From Mumabi For 2-Day Inspection; Will Check Everything From Nuts & Bolts To Signals & Tracks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Commissioner Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Mumbai, has arrived in Bhopal to inspect the depot and trains. The inspection will continue for two days. The CMRS visit is crucial, as only after its approval the metro can commence for commercial operations.

The team, accompanied by Commissioner Janak Kumar Garg, began the inspection. They also traveled on the metro train. Metro officials said that these teams will conduct a detailed inspection and check everything from the track's nuts and bolts to signals, entry-exit gates, and the depot. If everything is found in compliance with standards and safety, the CMRS team will issue a green signal. Following this , the date for commercial operation will be finalised.

Double Check!

The CMRS team is responsible for the depot and trains. They are also studying the metro's functions and software. If any defects are found, they will be immediately rectified.

After this, a second team will inspect the track. They will examine every detail necessary for the metro's operation, including the nuts and bolts of the track, to ensure public safety.

A day ago, on September 24, Managing Director S. Krishna Chaitanya inspected construction work of Bhopal Metro Priority Corridor at AIIMS, Alkapuri, and DRM Office Metro stations.

Commercial Run Proposed in October

The commercial run of the metro is proposed in October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the metro. On May 31st, the Indore Metro was flagged off.

इसी साल अक्टूबर तक भोपालवासियों को मेट्रो ट्रेन की सौगात देने की लक्ष्य पूर्ति की ओर हम बढ़ रहे हैं।



आज भोपाल में मेट्रो ट्रेन कार्य का निरीक्षण करने के साथ सुभाष नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन से एम्स एवं वापसी में रानी कमलापति स्टेशन तक मेट्रो ट्रेन का टेस्ट रन किया। एमपी मेट्रो ट्रेन… pic.twitter.com/aeiFaNJ20t — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 27, 2025

Metro work began in 2018

The first metro route in Bhopal is 16.05 kilometers long, from AIIMS to Karond. Of this, work began in 2018 on the 6.22 kilometers between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar as a priority corridor. Work from Subhash Nagar to RKMP station has been completed. Further work remains at Alkapuri, AIIMS, and DRM metro stations, which is being completed. Two steel bridges have also been constructed over the rail tracks.

First trial held in 2023

The metro ran for the first time in the capital on October 3, 2023. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rode the metro from Subhash Nagar to Rani Kamlapati station.