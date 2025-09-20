Bhopal: Officials Work Tirelessly As Entry, Exit Work Of 3 Metro Stations Still Incomplete |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work on the entry and exit points of three out of eight metro stations of the priority corridor is still incomplete and metro officials are working tirelessly to complete it at the earliest.

The Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the metro stations during his second visit to the city. An officer of the Metro Rail Corporation said on condition of anonymity that every metro station was supposed to have two entry and exit gates. The metro stations of AIIMS, Alkapuri and DRM office had only one entry and exit gate each and work was underway to construct the second.

Roll-out in October:

State government is planning to roll out the metro train for the public in October. So far, the date of inauguration has not been decided.

Race against time

With only a few days left for the arrival of the Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), the officials are racing against time to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

The CMRS will inspect the metro depot and metro train fitness on September 25. This will be his first visit. In the second visit, he will inspect the metro stations. After his approval, the metro train will be ready for public transportation.

In the metro depot, the operation control room, administration building and inspection bay line etc are all complete.

27 trains

A total of 27 metro trains have been sanctioned for Bhopal Metro Project. Out of them, eight have arrived and the rest will arrive as per future requirement.

The Bhopal metro project will have two underground stations in the Old City. To dig the earth up to 20 metres or more, tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be brought either in December or in January.

This will be the first time that the people of Bhopal will see heavy TBMs digging the earth too deep.