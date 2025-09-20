 MPESB Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 500 Subedar, Stenographer & ASI Posts; Registration Begins From October 3
Saturday, September 20, 2025
article-image
MPESB Recruitment 2025

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has invited online applications for 500 vacancies of Subedar (Ministerial), Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The application process will begin on October 3, 2025, at the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 17, 2025, and candidates can make corrections in their forms until October 22, 2025.

The recruitment exam will be held on December 10, 2025, in two shifts - 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates will get 10 minutes before the test to read the question paper.

Applicants must report to the exam centre between 7:30 am and 8:30 am for the morning shift and 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

article-image

How to Apply

Visit esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on “Online Form - Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam.”

Fill in personal, academic, and other required details.

Submit the application.

New applicants must first complete profile registration using their mobile number before applying.

Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry an original ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license, or passport. Aadhaar card is compulsory for entry into the exam hall.

