Madhya Pradesh To Get 12 Ayush Hospitals, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that state would get 12 Ayush hospitals. Under Ayush Wellness Tourism, two hospitals with 50-bed capacity are being opened in Ujjain and Khajuraho.

Along with this, small hospitals with 10-bed facility will be opened in Pachmarhi, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Chitrakoot, Chanderi, Datia, Singrauli, Orchha, Omkareshwar and Alirajpur.

He was addressing the state-level programme organised to mark the 10th National Ayurveda Day at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Tuesday.

He announced to include Ayush department’s medical officers in class one category. Akin to health department, time scale will be implemented for Ayush department’s medical officers.

Through this decision, 2698 officers including 1453 of Ayush, 228 of homeopathy and 85 of Unani will benefit. Three advance salary facility will be implemented for Ayush doctors and 300 officers will benefit.

In all, Ayush Colleges, post graduate syllabus will be implemented. In Unani colleges, Hindi will be taught with Urdu. Madhya Pradesh will be made best state in country in Ayush education and treatment.

The chief minister launched Karunay programme for cancer patients and toll free helpline for medicinal plants.

I am fit: CM

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that it was the result of following the rules of Ayurveda that he was not suffering from any life-style disease such as blood pressure or diabetes.

CM holds discussion with Patil on Jal Samraddhi

Union jal shakti minister CR Patil said that Madhya Pradesh did best work in water conservation. He was chairing a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. Chief minister Mohan Yadav and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel were present at the meeting.

Referring to Madhya Pradesh, Patil said that commendable work had been done in Madhya Pradesh in terms of taking water to every house. He assured to provide every possible cooperation to Madhya Pradesh under Jal Samraddhi scheme.

CM hosts Taiwan delegation; discusses investment possibilities

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the visiting delegation of Taiwan at the Mantralaya and discussed investment opportunities on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Director General, Taiwan Development Council, Chuan Yu Chang.

The CM said that Taiwan’s manufacturing technology, coupled with Madhya Pradesh’s industrial and consumer capacity, will establish new parameters in the fields of development, innovations, and environmental conservation.

Sectors such as semiconductors, PCB, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy are emerging as centres of cooperation between MP and Taiwan.