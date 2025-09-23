MP News: Two Elderly Women Robbed Of Jewellery In Jabalpur

Two Elderly Women Robbed Of Jewellery In MP's Jabalpur | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of the culprits posing as police personnel robbed elderly women of their jewellery.

Aruna Gupta (54) made a complaint with the Cantonment Police station stated on the morning she was walking on the main road when she reached in front of a shop, a man of dark complexion and tall stature, wearing a light-coloured shirt approached her.

The man told her there was a "checking drive" in the area. They told her ‘come with him, my officers are sitting there for inspection’. The man led her across the road took her before another imposter who was waiting on a motorcycle, wearing a white shirt, jeans, and a helmet.

Soon, a third man, wearing a blue shirt and a cap arrived at the spot told her ‘you need to give us your bangles and ring for inspection’.

She handed over her jeweller to the man, the man placed her jewellery in a handkerchief, put it in a black bag and take out and returned her handkerchief, saying the jewellery was inside. The three men then fled on a motorcycle.

Later the woman opened the handkerchief and found fake jewellery. The value of her stolen jewellery is estimated to be around Rs 85k.

An FIR has been registered under sections related to fraud and cheating and an investigation is underway.

In another incident Bhagwati Behlani (70) a resident of Premnagar filed a report with the Garha police station.

She stated was on her daily morning walk passing by Chhota Gurudwara a man approached her and said, ‘mother, the police officer is calling you’, and asked her to come with him. He led her to a man sitting on a motorcycle in front of the apartment.

The man on the motorcycle said, ‘you are elderly and like my mother. Don't be scared. We want to tell you something’.

He then warned her that as a senior citizen, it was not safe for her to wear gold jewellery while walking and advised her to take it off and put it in her bag. Believing them, she removed her jewellery and gave them to the two men.

They wrapped the jewellery in paper and placed a wrapped item in her bag. The two men left on their motorcycle and when she checked the paper packet in her bag, she found fake jewellery.

The two men, posing as police personnel had defrauded her of her two gold bangles and one ring. An FIR has been filed and police are investigating the case.