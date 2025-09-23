Bhopal News: Irani Gang Operating From Bhopal Poses As Cops; Loots Across States |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With sharp builds, khaki uniforms and commanding presence, members of the Irani gang routinely pose as police officers to carry out loots and frauds across several states.

Operating from Bhopal, the gang has been spreading fear nationwide, well beyond the limits of the Nishatpura police jurisdiction.

Known for impersonating law enforcement, gang members have been involved in theft, robbery, pickpocketing and burglary, drawing attention from police forces in Jaipur, Meerut, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Teams from these states have launched multiple operations in Bhopal to nab them.

In one recent case, gang members Gulam, Chinna, Ghanshyam and Abid alias Raju Irani looted Rs 20 lakh in Jaipur while posing as police officials. Despite a two-day search, Jaipur police returned empty-handed.

Soon after, Meerut police arrived in Bhopal and combed through gang settlements near the railway station in search of Badhi Mundi and Mohammad, who had stolen a bag of gold worth Rs 80 lakh from a jeweller in August 2025. CCTV footage confirmed their identities.

Earlier, police from Maharashtra and Karnataka also attempted raids at the gang’s Bhopal hideouts, but without success. In the last two years, the Irani gang has allegedly carried out over 40 major robberies across different states.

Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said Bhopal police remain alert and are fully cooperating with out-of-state teams during operations.

Outsiders face fury

Police teams from outside Bhopal often face violent resistance when raiding Irani settlements. Women from the community have been known to attack officers using stones, chili powder and even iron rods. Local police have also faced similar assaults during past operations.

Gang leader Abid Ali alias Raju Irani continues to operate alongside his network, which includes nearly 50 members such as Vakar, Ghanshyam alias Pani, Mohammad Mashallah, Mohammad Bathi Mundi, Qasim Jojo, Rashid Irani, Rahmatullah, Gulam, and Chinna. Their criminal footprint stretches across multiple states.

Luxury hotels as hideouts

To avoid arrest, gang members often stay in luxury hotels, conduct target recces during mornings and evenings, and strike in isolated areas.

Disguised as police, they loot valuables under the pretence of routine checks, leaving the public unsuspecting. Recovery of stolen assets is difficult, as loot is quickly brought back to Bhopal and stashed away.