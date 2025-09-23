 Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali
Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali

Only 12 of the 21 HFA projects underway, 15 stuck due to pending RERA approval

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another Diwali will pass without celebration for over 20,000 families in the state capital, as their long-promised homes under the Housing for All (HFA) scheme remain unfinished.

Despite 21 projects being launched by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), only 12 are currently under construction, while the rest are stalled due to lack of approval from Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

According to BMC officials, these projects were meant to deliver nearly 25,000 houses but only six have received the mandatory RERA clearance. This means around 18,000 units in 15 projects cannot be allotted, leaving thousands of applicants in limbo.

Many of these projects are already delayed by two to four years. While RERA recently cleared Project No. 12 with 792 units, and over 500 flats in Ganganagar project that had earlier been approved, major sites in Bhauri, Kalkheda, Bagmugaliya, and Kokta are still awaiting the green light.

At a recent review meeting, municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan directed officials to accelerate pending approvals. Udit Garg, BMC superintendent engineer, told Free Press that this month 30 families received possession for their new house and the numbers were expected to rise in coming days.

RERA approval plays a critical role in ensuring transparency, timely completion, and consumer protection in real estate. Without it, projects lack legal validity, and buyers are vulnerable to fraud and poor construction quality.

Delays stem from mistakes

In Neelbad, houses were allotted without RERA approval, resulting in hefty penalties for the corporation. Since then, officials have refused to allot flats till approval is secured, citing the need for transparency and consumer protection.

Harendra Narayan, municipal commissioner said, "Allotments in approved projects including Ganganagar and most recent Project at No. 12 bus stop that got RERA approval on 29 August, will begin soon. Approval for the rest is expected later this year."

