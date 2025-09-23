42 Years Of Free Press In Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates Mayors & Councillors For Outstanding Contribution To Development Of State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Free Press Journal completed a glorious 42 years of extensive news coverage-- unearthing ground stories in Madhya Pradesh this September. As the organization reached a milestone, Free Press organized an event to honor—'Purpose over Power'-- the development stories and efforts of our mayors and councillors for their active participation in strengthening the roots.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated them for the outstanding efforts in their municipal areas at the event on Tuesday. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also attended the event.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur, Rewa Mayor Ajay Mishra, Singrauli Mayor Rani Agrawal, Khandwa Mayor Amrita Yadav, Dewas Mayor Geeta Agrawal, Morena Mayor Sharda Solanki, and Burhanpur Mayor Madhuri Patel are among the awardees.

Among the feted councillors was Bhopal councillor Priyanka Mishra.

#42YearsOfFreePress In Madhya Pradesh | CM Mohan Yadav Lights Ceremonial Lamp, Inaugurates The Felicitation Program Of Free Press On Completing 42 Years In MP#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Bhopal @DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/HoYnVsIKca — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 23, 2025

CM Yadav Hails Free Press for honouring Mayors, Councillors

Addressing the gathering, CM Mohan Yadav hailed Free Press for hosting and honouring the mayors and councillors-- who work at the ground level. He emphasised their role in helping Madhya Pradesh become the cleanest state. He also expressed his plans to set up airports at Ratlam, Neemunch and Mandsaur.

Reiterating on overall development of the state, including that of rural areas, CM Yadav said that after Bhopal and Indore, the state government is also mulling to make Jabalpur and Gwalior to metropolitan cities.

Minister Vijayvargiya motivates mayors to make MP the cleanest state

Minister Vijayvargiya hailed Free Press, saying it played a crucial role during the Independence struggle of India. "In fact, the Free Press was the only English newspaper during that time."

He lauded councillors and mayors for their work. "If every mayor and councillor vows to keep their areas/regions clean, Madhya Pradesh will automatically become the cleanest state.