 MP Shocker! 2 Girls Escape From One Stop Centre, CCTV Cameras Found Non-Functional
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A major lapse in security was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, where 2 girls escaped from the One Stop Centre located in Commissioner Colony under the Kotwali police station area. 

According to information, a complaint regarding the missing girls has been lodged at the Kotwali Police Station by the centre in-charge and department officials. Police have now launched a search operation to trace both girls.

One of the girls is said to be from Satna district and had been kept at the centre after it was found that she was married off as a minor. 

She was to be handed over to her family on the day of the incident but reportedly escaped during the night. The second girl, from Nagra police station area, had arrived at the centre just a day earlier and fled within 24 hours.

CCTV cameras non-operational 

Shockingly, the CCTV cameras installed at the centre were not working at the time of the incident. making it difficult for police to track the escape. 

Following the incident, the Women and Child Development Department has begun installing new CCTV cameras at the facility.

CSP Dipali Chandolia said that a special team has been formed and efforts are underway to locate the missing girls.

