Bhopal Shocker! Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile During His Stroll With Wife In High-Security Zone

Bhopal Shocker! 3 Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile In High-Security Zone; Cops Recover Phone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major security lapse came to light when three bike-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of an IG Intelligence officer in a high-security area of Bhopal on Tuesday night. Though police managed to recovere the phone hours after the incident.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Char Imli area when the senior officer Ashish (IPS), was out on a walk with his wife after dinner. Suddenly, three men on a bike approached from behind and snatched his mobile before fleeing the spot.

IG Ashish immediately informed the police. Acting swiftly, Habibganj police traced the mobile’s last location in the Chunabhatti–Kolar belt before it was switched off.

Intensive search operations were launched, and later on Wednesday, the device was found abandoned near the Kolar guest house. Though it remains unclear whether the culprits accessed the phone’s data. The culprits are still at large.

The incident caused major concern as the IG’s phone contains highly confidential data which now might be compromised.

Following the incident, Police commissioner Harinarayanachari said, "A case has been registered and multiple police teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Intensive search operations are underway."

The daring snatching in a high-security zone during the festive season has raised questions on policing.