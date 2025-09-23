 Caught On Cam: 'Will Shut Down Your Cart,' Gwalior BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol After Locals Stop Him For Urinating In Public
The matter came to fore through a video which has been doing rounds on social media since Monday night, prompting the police to register a case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: 'Will Shut Down Your Cart,' Gwalior BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol For Being Objected To Public Urinating | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an audacious act, a local BJP leader threatened a street vendor and his family with a pistol for being objected to public urinating in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

It is said that the incident occurred in the Sirol area of Gwalior. The man in the video is reportedly a local BJP leader who allegedly pulled out a pistol when a street vendor asked him not to urinate in public. 

Munshi Lal Jatav, a resident of Phuti Colony near Dhanwantari Hospital, runs a small cart business with his family on Sachin Tendulkar Marg. 

Watch the video here:

Pistol brandished for 20 mins

According to his complaint, a man in a car arrived near their cart and started urinating in public. When Munshi Lal, his wife and daughter objected and tried to stop him, the man became furious.

The accused reportedly abused the family using inappropriate language and pulled out a pistol from his waist. 

He waved it around for about 20 minutes while shouting, “I will shut down your cart.” The family’s daughter recorded the entire incident on video.

The police have registered a case based on Munshi Lal’s complaint and are investigating. 

The accused is said to be an influential BJP leader from the Daita district. Police have started looking for him and the car involved.

This incident highlights the increasing trend of people in Gwalior using threats and weapons to intimidate others over minor disputes. 

