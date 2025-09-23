VIDEO: Woman Dressed In Maa Kali's Attire Dances On 'Payal Ki Khanak Se Jagege Sajna'; Hindu Outfits Demand FIR Over Vulgar Moves & Song

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing a young woman dressed as 'Maa Kali' dancing to a filmy song-- 'Payal Ki Khanak Se Jagege Sajna'—in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday.

Several Hindu organizations claimed that the video hurt religious sentiments and demanded an FIR against her. They alleged that the bold lyrics of the song and the woman's vulgar expressions in the Hindu deity's attire are a disrespect to the goddess.

The woman later apologised, saying she had no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings and regretted the mistake.

WATCH the video here:

#WATCH | Woman Dances In Video In Maa Kali's Attire In Gwalior; Apologises After Hindu Outfits Express Outrage#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ynGhyKbOGT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 23, 2025

The video was uploaded on Instagram from the account of Malti Bamrolia. In the clip, the woman is seen dressed as Maa Kali while dancing.

After the video went viral, the content creator deleted it from her account, but several users had already downloaded and shared it widely. The woman explained that she was shooting a song based on Maa Kali and accidentally used the wrong music while recording the reel.

She said she did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings and apologised for the mistake. She also mentioned that she is a devotee of Maa Kali and regrets the incident.

Priyanshu Chauhan, along with his supporters, visited the SP office and submitted a complaint, calling the video obscene and disrespectful towards the deity.

They demanded action against the woman and those who shared the video online.

The police said they have received the complaint and will take action based on the facts discovered during the investigation.