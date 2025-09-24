VIDEO: Big Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For Coffee, Eats Only London-Made Biscuits

Video Viral: 'Coffee From Agra, Buiscuits From London,' Big Boss 19's Contestant Tanya Mittal's Extravagant Habits Leaves Netizens Wondering |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Big Boss 19’s most gossiped contestant and Gwalior influencer Tanya Mittal has once again caught the attention of netizens for the same reason-- extravagant lifestyle.

A snippet showing Tanya revealing her unusual coffee and biscuit preferences to contestant Nilam Giri has left the netizens wondering ‘how rich she actually is?’

‘Coffee from Agra’

In the reel, she could be heard saying, “Pata hai….yahan ke logon ko kuch nahi pata. Mai bohot down to earth natak karti hu….Coffee peene pata hai kaise jati hu? Gwalior se jaugi Agra…Agra se coffee khareed ke, coffee piyungi nhi…coffee ekdam thandi honi chhaiye…ice box sath me chalega, coffee usme rakhi jayegi…phir peeche garden hai…sirf tabhi peeti hu…..(You know… people here don’t know anything. I pretend a lot about being down to earth… Do you know how I go for coffee? I’ll go from Gwalior to Agra… buy coffee in Agra, but I won’t drink it right away… the coffee has to be completely chilled… it should come with ice pops, and the coffee will be kept inside them… then there’s a garden at the back…only then do I drink it.)”

She further added that, if she wants three cold coffees in a month, she wants to have it with the exact same ‘drama.’

‘Biscuits from London’

Mittal also told how she starts ‘crying’ and ‘craving’ for sweets if she doesn’t get biscuits from London.

She said, “Jaise wo mera buiscuit hai..London se aata hai…to har 2 mahine me koi London se buiscuit lake deta hai, warna mai rone lag jati hu. Mai biscuit nahi khaungi, meri zindagi me meetha nahi hai…Kya karun, Kya karun mai?...(Like my biscuit - it comes from London. So every two months someone brings me biscuits from London, otherwise I start to cry. I won’t eat biscuits; there’s no sweetness in my life… What can I do, what can I do?)”

….and, Baklava from Dubai!

Recently, Tanya also said that she flies straight to Dubai, if she feels like having Baklava!

She said, “I travel from Gwalior to Morena for work and everyone knows I vlog everything. One day I wanted some sweets, specifically Baklava and I just said, 'Let's go to Dubai.' So, from Morena, we drove to Delhi, caught a flight to Dubai, had the Baklava, and then flew back to Delhi all within an hour. This has happened a few times, and you can see it all in the vlogs."