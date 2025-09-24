 VIDEO: Big Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For Coffee, Eats Only London-Made Biscuits
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Big Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For Coffee, Eats Only London-Made Biscuits

VIDEO: Big Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Reveals She Travels From Hometown Gwalior To Agra For Coffee, Eats Only London-Made Biscuits

Big Boss 19’s most gossiped contestant and Gwalior influencer Tanya Mittal has again caught the attention of netizens by revealing about her extravagant habits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Video Viral: 'Coffee From Agra, Buiscuits From London,' Big Boss 19's Contestant Tanya Mittal's Extravagant Habits Leaves Netizens Wondering |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Big Boss 19’s most gossiped contestant and Gwalior influencer Tanya Mittal has once again caught the attention of netizens for the same reason-- extravagant lifestyle.

A snippet showing Tanya revealing her unusual coffee and biscuit preferences to contestant Nilam Giri has left the netizens wondering ‘how rich she actually is?’

Read Also
Who Is Tanya Mittal? Know About The Bigg Boss 19 Contestant & How She Became Famous After Maha Kumbh...
article-image

‘Coffee from Agra’ 

In the reel, she could be heard saying, “Pata hai….yahan ke logon ko kuch nahi pata. Mai bohot down to earth natak karti hu….Coffee peene pata hai kaise jati hu? Gwalior se jaugi Agra…Agra se coffee khareed ke, coffee piyungi nhi…coffee ekdam thandi honi chhaiye…ice box sath me chalega, coffee usme rakhi jayegi…phir peeche garden hai…sirf tabhi peeti hu…..(You know… people here don’t know anything. I pretend a lot about being down to earth… Do you know how I go for coffee? I’ll go from Gwalior to Agra… buy coffee in Agra, but I won’t drink it right away… the coffee has to be completely chilled… it should come with ice pops, and the coffee will be kept inside them… then there’s a garden at the back…only then do I drink it.)”

FPJ Shorts
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

She further added that, if she wants three cold coffees in a month, she wants to have it with the exact same ‘drama.’

Read Also
'Tanya Mittal Is Fake': Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh EXPOSES Her, Accuses Her...
article-image

‘Biscuits from London’ 

Mittal also told how she starts ‘crying’ and ‘craving’ for sweets if she doesn’t get biscuits from London. 

She said, “Jaise wo mera buiscuit hai..London se aata hai…to har 2 mahine me koi London se buiscuit lake deta hai, warna mai rone lag jati hu. Mai biscuit nahi khaungi, meri zindagi me meetha nahi hai…Kya karun, Kya karun mai?...(Like my biscuit - it comes from London. So every two months someone brings me biscuits from London, otherwise I start to cry. I won’t eat biscuits; there’s no sweetness in my life… What can I do, what can I do?)”

….and, Baklava from Dubai!

Recently, Tanya also said that she flies straight to Dubai, if she feels like having Baklava!

She said, “I travel from Gwalior to Morena for work and everyone knows I vlog everything. One day I wanted some sweets, specifically Baklava and I just said, 'Let's go to Dubai.' So, from Morena, we drove to Delhi, caught a flight to Dubai, had the Baklava, and then flew back to Delhi all within an hour. This has happened a few times, and you can see it all in the vlogs."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Shocker! Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile During His Stroll With Wife In...

Bhopal Shocker! Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch IG’s Mobile During His Stroll With Wife In...

Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali

Bhopal News: No New Home For Over 20k Families This Diwali

Bhopal News: Irani Gang Operating From Bhopal Poses As Cops; Loots Across States

Bhopal News: Irani Gang Operating From Bhopal Poses As Cops; Loots Across States

MP News: Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior; Lured Her On Pretex Of Temple...

MP News: Relative Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Gwalior; Lured Her On Pretex Of Temple...

Madhya Pradesh September 24, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon To Stay Till Dussehra; Midnight Rains In...

Madhya Pradesh September 24, 2025 Weather Update: Monsoon To Stay Till Dussehra; Midnight Rains In...