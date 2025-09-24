Indore News: Untold Story Of Disaster Waiting To Happen |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-storey house in Ranipura’s Dolatganj that came crashing down in just five seconds on Monday night was no sudden tragedy. It was the result of years of neglect, poor construction, and ignored warnings, a disaster waiting to happen.

A joint ground investigation by Free Press reporters Arsh Rafik Visaal and Aman Sharma revealed that the collapse, which killed two and injured 12, was seeded in faulty construction, administrative lapses, and careless disregard by the family itself.

House owner Shamiuddin recounted that to start with only a ground floor and basement was constructed in 2001. Over the years, floors were added: the first in 2011, second in 2014, and third in 2015.

But experts now confirm the original foundation was designed to hold no more than a single storey. By forcing a G+3 structure on fragile soil and an already weak base, the family pushed the building far beyond its endurance.

Bricks used older than the house itself

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team that inspected the debris made a startling discovery: the bricks used in construction were older than the house itself. Outdated materials had been reused, making the structure inherently unstable.

While iron rods were present, experts said they were inadequate to hold the weight of a four-storey load.In short, the building was a rickety shell disguised as a home.

Drainage water, acid discharge, and a hollowed foundation

Neighbours told reporters that drainage water seeping into the basement was a long-standing problem. Since the basement was never used, the family never attempted to drain it. Over time, stagnant water quietly ate away at the foundation.

Compounding this, residents alleged that nearby chemical shop near the house frequently discharged acidic wastewater into the colony drains. This corrosive flow, pooling in the house’s basement, may have further hollowed its base.

“We raised the issue several times with shop owners. The drains also remained choked. We even complained to the sanitation in-charge and formally warned our corporator on August 3 that the house was unsafe the stairs had sunk. But no action was taken,” Shamiuddin alleged.

Family members also said rats drawn by the drains had gnawed at wooden beams and supports, further weakening the structure.

A warning ignored

Some neighbours reported that on the evening of the collapse, the house was already tilting slightly to one side. The family, aware of its fragility, had even booked a rented house nearby and paid advance rent. They were set to move within two days.

But fate intervened sooner. At 9:15 p.m., as the family gathered for dinner on different floors, the house gave way.

“My brother’s family was eating on the top floor. We were just about to start dinner when suddenly the entire house collapsed. Within seconds, we were under rubble. Neighbours rushed to help, but it was impossible to understand what had happened,” Shamiuddin said.

Inside the collapse: Where the family was

At the time, Shamiuddin was on the first floor with his wife Sahida Bee, sons Fahimuddin and Aminuddin, daughter-in-law Afreen, and granddaughter Nuren Fatima.

On the second floor, his niece Aliya and her son Mohammad Ahmed were present.

On the third floor, his brother Rafiuddin’s family, including Salma Bee, Altaf, Yasira, Alifa, Navi Ahmed, and Sabista Ansari, were trapped.

CCTV shows collapse like a “deck of cards”

Chilling CCTV footage, now viral, captured the moment: a spark from the ground-floor shop, followed within two seconds by the entire structure falling like a deck of cards. Passersby ran for their lives as dust and screams filled the air.

Rescue delayed, baby saved

Locals were first to respond, digging frantically with bare hands. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived 45 minutes later, by which time many victims were already pulled out. A three-month-old infant, miraculously alive, was rescued during the night-long operation. The tragedy claimed Alifa (20) and Faheemuddin (40), while 12 others sustained injuries ranging from fractures to amputations. At MY Hospital, doctors confirmed successful surgeries on all critical patients.

A chain of negligence

This was not an “accident,” but a predictable collapse. Every sign had been visible:

Residents warned repeatedly of seepage and cracks.

The family themselves sensed danger and prepared to move.

And yet, both the family chose to wait until the house turned into a graveyard.

CM’s response

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences, announcing Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the CM’s ex-gratia fund.“My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Ranipura, Indore. Rs 2 lakh each will be provided from the CM’s ex-gratia fund. Prayers for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured,” Yadav said.

FSL team collects samples, Police probe underway

Following the tragic incident, FSL officer Suchita Pandey reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. She stated that the initial investigation revealed damage to the side wall as a possible reason behind the collapse.

“Samples have been collected from both sides of the damaged portion. The building materials and iron rods will be sent to the laboratory for detailed testing. The actual cause of the accident will be established once the lab report is received,” Pandey informed.