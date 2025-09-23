Indore Tragic! Two Dead, 12 Hurt As Dilapidated Building Caves In | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least two persons were killed and 12 others injured when a three-storey building collapsed like a pack of cards at Dolatganj in Ranipura area late Monday evening, sending shockwaves across the locality. The deceased were identified as Faheem and Alifa, 20, daughter of Rafuddin.

The building, located adjacent to the busy Jawahar Marg, came crashing down around 9:12 pm, a time when most residents were indoors. Eyewitnesses recalled a sudden loud noise, clouds of dust, and screams as the structure disintegrated within seconds.

Though reportedly only 15 years old, locals said the building had developed cracks during the ongoing monsoon. Heavy rains are believed to have further weakened its walls and foundation. Some residents also alleged the structure was partly built on an encroached nullah belt.

Owned by a man known as Sambhu Baba, the building housed at least four families. Resident Boman Ilyas said rescue teams, aided by locals, pulled out over a dozen people from the debris and rushed them to hospitals. As of 1 am, a few individuals were still feared trapped under the rubble.

3-month-old among injured

The injured include a three-month-old baby girl, Yasira (daughter of Jiya), and a seven-year-old boy, Nabi Ahmad. Other identified victims are Altaf (28), Rafiuddin (60), Sabista Ansari (20), Sabiuddin (62), Salma Bee (45), Aliya Ansari (23), Sahida Ansari (55) and Aminuddin (40) all residents of Dolatganj. Doctors said their condition is stable, though they remain under close observation.

Doctors amputate woman's leg

In one of the most dramatic rescues, a woman s leg was found badly trapped in the rubble. Unable to free her, the rescue team acted on medical advice that her survival depended on immediate amputation. A team of doctors performed the surgery on site, enabling her safe evacuation.

Locals brave rescue

Within minutes of the collapse, locals and passers-by rushed to the site, using bare hands and makeshift tools to rescue nearly six people. Soon after, professional rescue teams from the Fire Brigade, Indore Municipal Corporation, and District Disaster Management Force arrived and launched a coordinated operation.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, District Collector Shivam Verma, and Police Commissioner Santosh Singh also reached the spot to oversee efforts. Collector Verma told reporters that 13 people were believed trapped, of whom 10 had been rescued. Rescue work is on for the remaining three, he said.

Rescuers maintain phone contact

In a hopeful turn, emergency personnel managed to establish phone contact with some of the trapped victims. Rescue team members said they were in constant touch with them, carefully guiding efforts to avoid further injuries while clearing the debris.