Finally! Remote Tribal Hamlets Near Indore Get Electricity

For the first time, several remote tribal families living in scattered hamlets along the foothills of Mhow’s forest belt are witnessing their homes lit up with electricity

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, several remote tribal families living in scattered hamlets along the foothills of Mhow’s forest belt are witnessing their homes lit up with electricity.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PM JUGA), the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has extended permanent power connections to households that had until now lived in darkness.

In a special drive led by the company’s managing director Anup Kumar Singh, nearly eight kilometres of power lines and 100 poles have been installed in remote locations of Indore’s rural circle.

So far, 20 tribal families residing in isolated clusters of 4–8 houses—often located half to one-and-a-half kilometres away from main villages—have been provided electricity connections.

Now, 4 Exams To Crack Police Sub-Inspector Post In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Superintending Engineer (Indore Rural Circle) Dr DN Sharma said the aim is to cover all 32 identified households in these inaccessible areas by October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

“Reaching these settlements is extremely challenging due to the hilly terrain. With the help of local farmers and tractors, electricity poles were transported to the sites. Wires were then laid to ensure that even the most distant homes could finally be connected to the grid,” he added.

The electrification work has so far reached tribal settlements including Kakardamantri Wala Pura, Imli Awar Majra, Bedipura, Shahpura Kakad, Kakad Chauraha, and Mewalal Wala Majra.

Joy among beneficiaries

For the tribal families, the arrival of electricity has been nothing short of life-changing. Beneficiaries like Jagnesh Vasuniya and Mithun Amarsingh expressed their happiness: “Even though our homes are far from the main village, poles and wires have been installed here and power has started flowing. Meters have also been fixed, and all the families are delighted.”

Transforming lives in remote areas

Officials noted that while each hamlet has only a handful of houses, ensuring access to electricity is vital for improving living standards. The initiative is expected to enhance safety, allow children to study after dark, and open up opportunities for small-scale livelihood activities.

The PM JUGA scheme, aimed at uplifting remote tribal villages through basic infrastructure, is being rolled out in phases across Madhya Pradesh.

Indore’s progress under this programme demonstrates how even the most inaccessible settlements are now being connected to the mainstream of development.

