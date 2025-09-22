CM Mohan Yadav To Honour Mayors Today In Bhopal On Free Press' 42 Years Of Publication |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of celebrations to mark 42 years of publication in Madhya Pradesh, Free Press will be organising an event in Bhopal on Tuesday to felicitate and recognise outstanding public service.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest, while BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and Urban Development & Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will be special guests.

A total of 16 mayors from municipal corporations across the state will be honoured for their civic contributions. Those to be felicitated include Malti Rai (Bhopal), Pushyamitra Bhargav (Indore), Madhuri Patel (Burhanpur), Geeta Agrawal (Dewas), Vikram Singh Ahake (Chhindwara), Jagat Bahadur (Jabalpur), Preeti Suri (Katni), Amrita Yadav (Khandwa), Shobha Sikarwar (Gwalior), Prahlad Patel (Ratlam), Ajay Mishra (Rewa), Yogesh Kumar Tamrakar (Satna), Sangeeta Tiwari (Sagar), Mukesh Tatwal (Ujjain), Rani Agrawal (Singrauli) and Sharda Solanki (Morena).

Adding a strong local touch, 11 corporators from Bhopal Municipal Corporation will also be recognised during the ceremony. Those selected for felicitation include Ravinder Yati, Arti Raju Aneja, Manoj Rathore, Suryakant Gupta, Babulal Yadav, Shakti Rao, Kusum Chaturvedi, Brijula Sachan, Ashok Vani, Yogendra Singh Chauhan and Priyanka Mishra.

The event aims to acknowledge the evolving role of civic bodies in shaping urban Madhya Pradesh, while also marking a milestone in Free Press s continued commitment to bold, responsible journalism.