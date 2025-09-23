Bhopal: Student Death Sparks Protest At Bhopal Memorial Hospital And Research Centre

Student Death Sparks Protest At Bhopal Memorial Hospital And Research Centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing students staged a protest on Tuesday at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) following the death of Shubhangi Dussehra, a first-year student at the nursing college.

In the evening, students took out a candle march as a mark of protest. They alleged that poor quality food and drinking water provided on campus led to Shubhangi’s death.

Students said they had raised concern earlier with the nursing college principal and BMHRC director-in-charge Dr Manisha Shrivastava, but no concrete action was taken to improve conditions.

BMHRC, in an official statement, expressed “deepest condolences on the untimely demise” of Shubhangi. “The entire team stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prays for the peace of the departed soul,” the statement said.

On Tuesday morning, a group of students approached the administrative campus. Dr Manisha Shrivastava met them personally and assured that their concerns would be addressed with urgency.

‘Water tested, safe’: BMHRC

BMHRC in-charge director Dr Manisha Shrivastava rejected the allegations, calling them “completely baseless”. She said, “Students’ allegations that the quality of food and water served in the institute’s canteen is poor are completely baseless.

The institute’s drinking water is periodically, scientifically tested. The most recent test, conducted on September 9, 2025, found the water to be completely safe.”