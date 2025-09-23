 MP News: Labourer's Head Gets Stuck In Thresher While Harvesting Soybeans In Khargone, Dies
MP News: Labourer's Head Gets Stuck In Thresher While Harvesting Soybeans In Khargone, Dies

MP News: Labourer's Head Gets Stuck In Thresher While Harvesting Soybeans In Khargone, Dies

The police tied the body parts in a bundle and sent them for postmortem to Mandleshwar Health Centre.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old labourer died after being caught in a thresher while harvesting soybeans in Khargone on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurredin Dhapla village, Maheshwar.

article-image

According to reports, Kailash, 46, a resident of Somakhedi Chikli, was working in the field of Pawan Agarwal. While threshing soybeans, Kailash’s throat got stuck in the machine.

He tried to free himself, but the powerful thresher pulled him in, leaving his body torn into pieces. His fellow workers quickly stopped the tractor, but by then, he had already died on the spot.

Police officials, including SI Kamal Tare, reached the site soon after the incident. The police tied the body parts in a bundle and sent them for postmortem to Mandleshwar Health Centre. A panchnama was prepared on the spot.

article-image

The tractor and thresher used in the field have been seized. Officers are examining the documents of the tractor owner, Gopal Sitole, and the driver, Rakesh Sitole. Officials stated that legal action will follow if negligence is found in handling the machine.

Kailash was the sole breadwinner of his family. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

