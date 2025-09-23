Indore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple to check security arrangements and preparedness for any emergency situation.

The drill was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team along with temple security staff.

The exercise was aimed at ensuring how people safety would be managed in case of an abandoned suspicious item, possibly containing explosives or during any emergency.

On the instruction of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, security inspections are being carried out at important places in the city in view of upcoming festivals and public gatherings.

As part of this, the security branch of the police and the BDDS team organised a live mock drill at the temple under the supervision of DCP (Intelligence & Security) Rajesh Vyas and additional DCP Pramod Sonkar.

ACP Rajkumar Saraf and BDDS staff directed the exercise. The temple’s security staff participated in the drill along with Khajrana police station officials and police personnel.

They were trained on how to respond quickly in case of finding a suspicious item and how to ensure the safety of devotees during such emergencies.

Police officials also interacted with the temple staff to review the existing security measures. They engaged with devotees present at the temple and explained the dos and don’ts to follow during an emergency, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining security.