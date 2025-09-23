 Indore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Indore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple

City police conducted a mock drill at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple to check security arrangements and preparedness for any emergency situation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple to check security arrangements and preparedness for any emergency situation.

The drill was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team along with temple security staff.

The exercise was aimed at ensuring how people safety would be managed in case of an abandoned suspicious item, possibly containing explosives or during any emergency.

On the instruction of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, security inspections are being carried out at important places in the city in view of upcoming festivals and public gatherings.

FPJ Shorts
Muzaffarnagar Drama: Youth Turns 'Viru' From Sholay, Climbs Electric Tower Over Love Dispute; Police Rescue – VIDEO
Muzaffarnagar Drama: Youth Turns 'Viru' From Sholay, Climbs Electric Tower Over Love Dispute; Police Rescue – VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: Abrar Ahmed & Wanindu Hasaranga Embrace One Another After On-Field Banter In PAK vs SL Super 4 Clash; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Abrar Ahmed & Wanindu Hasaranga Embrace One Another After On-Field Banter In PAK vs SL Super 4 Clash; Video
Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Luxury Garba Pods Cost Upto ₹1.5 Lakh A Night
Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Luxury Garba Pods Cost Upto ₹1.5 Lakh A Night
IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Mental Cruelty And Financial Exploitation; Denies Role In Alleged Scam
IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Mental Cruelty And Financial Exploitation; Denies Role In Alleged Scam
Read Also
MP News: No Re-Exam For Civil Judge Recruitment, Says Supreme Court To Madhya Pradesh High Court
article-image

As part of this, the security branch of the police and the BDDS team organised a live mock drill at the temple under the supervision of DCP (Intelligence & Security) Rajesh Vyas and additional DCP  Pramod Sonkar.

ACP Rajkumar Saraf and BDDS staff directed the exercise. The temple’s security staff participated in the drill along with Khajrana police station officials and police personnel.

They were trained on how to respond quickly in case of finding a suspicious item and how to ensure the safety of devotees during such emergencies.

Police officials also interacted with the temple staff to review the existing security measures. They engaged with devotees present at the temple and explained the dos and don’ts to follow during an emergency, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining security. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Indore News: Bomb Detection And Disposal Squadchecks Security At Khajrana Ganesh Temple

'Jabalpur, Gwalior To Get Metropolitan Tag Soon,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Free Press Event

'Jabalpur, Gwalior To Get Metropolitan Tag Soon,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Free Press Event

Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

Indore News: Untold Story Of Disaster Waiting To Happen

Indore News: Untold Story Of Disaster Waiting To Happen

Indore News: Man, Daughter Duped Of ₹74 Lakh In Share Market Scam, Accused Arrested

Indore News: Man, Daughter Duped Of ₹74 Lakh In Share Market Scam, Accused Arrested