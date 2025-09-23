Students Among Four Held With Counterfeit Notes In Indore; Caught Red-Handed With Fake Currency Worth ₹56K |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday night arrested four persons, including two students, for circulating counterfeit notes in Banganga police station area.

The accused were caught red-handed with fake currency worth Rs 56,000, while a colour printing machine used in the racket was also recovered.

According to police, the accused — Yashraj Meena and Shubham Meena of Khandwa, along with their relatives Hemant Kushwaha and Saurabh of Harda — had been printing counterfeit notes at their house.

They allegedly learned the technique from YouTube videos and used a colour printer purchased from the market.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a barricade at MR-10 and intercepted the four while they were on their way to deliver counterfeit notes. Fake currency of Rs 200 denomination was seized during the operation.

Investigations revealed that in their first deal, the accused offered Rs 10,000 in counterfeit notes in exchange for Rs 3,000 in genuine currency. On their second attempt, while delivering Rs 24,000 in fake notes, they were caught.

Police have taken the accused on a two-day remand for further interrogation. A printer, special paper, and counterfeit notes were seized as evidence.