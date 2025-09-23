Indore News: Relief At Jansunwai; Blind Couple’s Suspended Pension Restarted |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 283 applicants arrived for redressal of their grievances during the Jansunwai held at the collector’s office on Tuesday.

Most of the complaints related to family property disputes and financial help were resolved. A blind couple’s suspended pension was restarted.

Collector Shivam Verma sat with the applicants and listened to their problems carefully. Many problems were resolved on the spot, while time limits were set for those not immediately addressed.

Verma clarified that follow-up would also be conducted on these matters so that applicants could receive prompt relief.

During the Jansunvai a blind couple, Anita Patel and Kedarnath Patel, raised the issue of their suspended pension. Collector Verma immediately ordered the resumption of their pension.

Similarly, Indirabai Makore, a resident of Biabani, complained about a high electricity bill. The collector assured assistance after reviewing the bill.

Each applicant was seated at the Jansunwai and the problems were heard in detail, with concrete efforts to resolve them.

Additional collectors Gaurav Bainal, Navjeevan Pawar and Rinkesh Vaishya, along with officials from various departments, were also present. They listened to the problems of the applications and ensured their resolution.

District officials from various departments were instructed to personally attend the Jansunvai and resolve problems of applicants . Most of the applications were related to property and family disputes, plot allotment, colony development and maintenance, among others.