Indore News: JAYS Vs MY Hospital Docs Puts Patients In Peril |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was the patients who suffered the most on Tuesday noon as doctors and staff of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) launched a counter-protest against the indefinite agitation by Jai AdivasiYuva Shakti (JAYS).

For nearly three to four hours, chaos reigned outside the hospital gates while critical patients were left to struggle for treatments.

In an inexplicable move, the MY administration closed the casualty ward’s special entrance, forcing ambulances, stretchers, and wheelchairs to pass through the main gate the very site where staff and JAYS protestors were clashing.

Without a proper ramp, patients on wheelchairs and stretchers were roughly dragged, lifted, and carried across staircase, as scuffles unfolded around them. Witnesses described scenes of desperation as attendants struggled to move the sick through stretcher 'barricades', slogans, and police cordons.

One patient who had consumed poison was brought around 3 pm, but instead of being taken directly to the casualty gate, she too was forced through the crowded protest site before she was treated .

During this turmoil, SDM Pradeep Soni held a one-hour meeting with doctors to bring them back to duty. But for almost two to three hours, patients inside MY Hospital were left in limbo, with emergency care severely hampered.

Staff warn of strike, alumni back JAYS

The counter-protest was led by the MY Hospital Adhikari Karmachari Sanyukt Morcha, whose officials accused JAYS of obstructing medical services. “JAYS and other organisations are unnecessarily creating trouble for patients and disturbing treatment inside the hospital.

They are protesting without the administration’s permission,” said Dr DK Sharma, superintendent of School Of Excellence For Eye, warning that staff may resort to strike or mass resignation if the agitation continues.

But in a blow to the administration, the Alumni Association of MGM Medical College openly extended support to the JAYS protest, adding pressure on hospital authorities.

Stretchers used as barricades

The MY Hospital staff brought almost six to seven stretchers to barricade the protestors and to back off the JAYS protestors.

Background: ‘Rat bite’ incident

The unrest stems from the shocking death of a tribal newborn, baby of Manju, whose fingers were eaten by rats inside MY Hospital’s neonatal unit earlier this month. JAYS has since demanded the suspension of MGM Medical College dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and MYH superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav, accusing them of gross negligence and systemic failure.