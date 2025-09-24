 Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

The court has directed to transfer the suo motu petition to Indore bench for hearing on October 10

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Indore Airport Road Incident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal bench has directed the court’s registry to keep the status report in sealed cover related to the death of three persons and 35 injured after a rashly driven truck in residential area from Kalani Nagar Square to Bada Ganpati Square in Indore on September 15.

Also the court has directed to transfer the suo motu petition to Indore bench for hearing on October 10.

Read Also
42 Years Of Free Press In Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates Mayors & Councillors For...
article-image

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf took on record the status report filed by the state government into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Indore appeared before the court through video conferencing, Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said.

FPJ Shorts
Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Luxury Garba Pods Cost Upto ₹1.5 Lakh A Night
Navratri 2025: Mumbai’s Luxury Garba Pods Cost Upto ₹1.5 Lakh A Night
IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Mental Cruelty And Financial Exploitation; Denies Role In Alleged Scam
IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Mental Cruelty And Financial Exploitation; Denies Role In Alleged Scam
UP Govt Releases ₹12.55 Billion As Second Installment Of MLA Local Area Development Fund
UP Govt Releases ₹12.55 Billion As Second Installment Of MLA Local Area Development Fund
Navi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
Navi Mumbai Public Sculptures Get A Makeover Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

The court’s Registry is directed to keep the status report in a sealed cover and produce the same on every date of hearing till further order, he said.

On September 16, the High Court took suo motu action into the incident and registered the petition on newspaper report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jabalpur, Gwalior To Get Metropolitan Tag Soon,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Free Press Event

'Jabalpur, Gwalior To Get Metropolitan Tag Soon,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Free Press Event

Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

Indore News: Untold Story Of Disaster Waiting To Happen

Indore News: Untold Story Of Disaster Waiting To Happen

Bhopal News: Businessman Abducted At Gunpoint Escapes After Their SUV Rams Into Auto

Bhopal News: Businessman Abducted At Gunpoint Escapes After Their SUV Rams Into Auto

Bhopal: Student Death Sparks Protest At Bhopal Memorial Hospital And Research Centre

Bhopal: Student Death Sparks Protest At Bhopal Memorial Hospital And Research Centre