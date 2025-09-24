Indore Airport Road Accident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench

Indore Airport Road Incident: Madhya Pradesh High Court Transfers Petition To Indore Bench |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal bench has directed the court’s registry to keep the status report in sealed cover related to the death of three persons and 35 injured after a rashly driven truck in residential area from Kalani Nagar Square to Bada Ganpati Square in Indore on September 15.

Also the court has directed to transfer the suo motu petition to Indore bench for hearing on October 10.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf took on record the status report filed by the state government into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Indore appeared before the court through video conferencing, Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said.

The court’s Registry is directed to keep the status report in a sealed cover and produce the same on every date of hearing till further order, he said.

On September 16, the High Court took suo motu action into the incident and registered the petition on newspaper report.