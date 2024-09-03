 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Asks Minister Sampatiya Uikey To Meet Affected Singrauli Tribal Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Asks Minister Sampatiya Uikey To Meet Affected Singrauli Tribal Family

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Asks Minister Sampatiya Uikey To Meet Affected Singrauli Tribal Family

He directed the in-charge minister, Sampatiya Uikey, to visit the affected tribal family and assess the situation at the ground level.

FP News Service Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Asks Minister Sampatiya Uikey To Meet Affected Singrauli Tribal Family | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed concern over the Singrauli incident where Sandeep, a known mafia, ran over a tribal farmer with a tractor in Gannai village.

He directed the in-charge minister, Sampatiya Uikey, to visit the affected tribal family and assess the situation at the ground level. He emphasized that such incidents will not be tolerated in the state.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Driver Pins Man Down On Ground With JCB’s Bucket & Flees Over Unknown Argument;...
article-image
Read Also
MP: One Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Gwalior's JAH Trauma Centre ICU; Expired Fire Safety Equipment...
article-image

It is learned that the victim, a tribal farmer, was trying to stop the tractor loaded with sand from passing through his farmland when the enraged tractor driver ran over him. This incident has taken on political significance, with the Congress party making it a major issue to criticize the Mohan Yadav government, alleging that atrocities against tribals are on the rise.

The incident occurred on Sunday when farmer Indrapal objected to the use of his paddy field as a passage for a tractor trolley loaded with illegal sand mined from a local river. One of the tractor drivers allegedly ran over him with the tractor, killing him on the spot. After the incident, the accused driver fled. Local villagers and the victim’s family members staged a protest against the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

Foreign Tourist Influx In Madhya Pradesh Expected To Increase By 30-40%

'Emergency' Release Row: MP High Court Refuses To Interfere, Asks CBFC To Consider Objections Raised...

'Emergency' Release Row: MP High Court Refuses To Interfere, Asks CBFC To Consider Objections Raised...

VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise

VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...

Bhopal: Tadrush, Nritya Yatra, Reboot Your Artistic Prodigy Held In Inter-House Competitions At...