Angry Cop Hurls Chair At Nurse Over Minor Fluctuation In Blood Pressure Of His Patient At Chhatarpur District Hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Chhatarpur District Hospital Nurse Alleges Misbehavior By Policeman | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse of a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh has accused a policeman of misbehaving with her and throwing a chair at her on Friday. The nurse of the Chhatarpur district hospital alleged that the policeman lost his temper following a minor fluctuation in the blood pressure of his patient and started abusing her.

According to information, the accused policeman had admitted his elderly relative in the hospital. Her condition was stable at the time the nurse examined her, as informed by the nurse. As soon as a nominal fluctuation in blood pressure was observed, the policeman got angry and started misbehaving with her. 

It is also said that during the incident, the paramedical staff were already overworked due to the large number of students who came for checkup as they were suffering food-poisoning after consuming a cake.

Accused in civil dress was later identified as cop

Nurse Seema Rangdale informed the Free Press, “I and my fellow nurse Arti Pal were on duty from 2 pm to 8 pm. At the same time, a policeman came to the Chhatarpur district hospital because his elderly female relative was admitted to the medicine ward. We measured her BP which was normal at that time. After some time, a nominal fluctuation in BP occurred as it happens with elderly patients.”

She continued “,Simultaneously, many students were also admitted to the ward after their health deteriorated due to food poisoning. Therefore, we were too occupied attending them. In the meantime, the policeman came and started misbehaving with us. He also tried to threaten us.”

The nurses also alleged that the policeman started intervening in their work even after his patient was stable in the ward. He was in civil dress and later on identified as a policeman.     

