Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks Strict Action By Tamil Nadu Govt Against Kachipuram Factory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sale of Coldrif cough syrup has been across the state, informed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday. The order came after a testing report confirmed that the syrup caused kidney ailments in several children and killed at least seven of them in Chhindwara.

Parents complained about the discomfort in children shortly after giving them Coldrif cough syrup prescribed by the doctors.

The state government has further asked the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a detailed investigation at its Kachipuram factory, where Coldirf syrup is manufactured.

छिंदवाड़ा में Coldrif सिरप के कारण हुई बच्चों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। इस सिरप की बिक्री को पूरे मध्यप्रदेश में बैन कर दिया है। सिरप को बनाने वाली कंपनी के अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री पर भी बैन लगाया जा रहा है।



सिरप बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री कांचीपुरम में है, इसलिए घटना के संज्ञान में… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 4, 2025

Taking to X on Saturday morning, CM Yadav wrote, "The news of children's deaths in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup is extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on the sale of other products from the company that manufactures the syrup. The factory producing the syrup is located in Kanchipuram; the state government had asked the Tamil Nadu government to investigate. The investigation report was received this morning. Strict action has been taken based on the report. A team has also been formed at the state level to investigate this matter. The guilty will not be spared at any cost."

The CM explained that a team was also formed at the state level for thorough investigation and assured strict action against the guilty.