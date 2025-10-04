 Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks Strict Action By Tamil Nadu Govt Against Kachipuram Factory
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks Strict Action By Tamil Nadu Govt Against Kachipuram Factory

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks Strict Action By Tamil Nadu Govt Against Kachipuram Factory

Parents complained about the discomfort in children shortly after giving them Coldirf cough syrup prescribed by the doctors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sale of Coldrif cough syrup has been across the state, informed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday. The order came after a testing report confirmed that the syrup caused kidney ailments in several children and killed at least seven of them in Chhindwara.

Parents complained about the discomfort in children shortly after giving them Coldrif cough syrup prescribed by the doctors.

The state government has further asked the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a detailed investigation at its Kachipuram factory, where Coldirf syrup is manufactured.

Read Also
MP Tragedy! 7 Children Die Of Kidney Failure In Chhindwara After Doctors Prescribe 'Brake Oil-Mixed'...
article-image

Taking to X on Saturday morning, CM Yadav wrote, "The news of children's deaths in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup is extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on the sale of other products from the company that manufactures the syrup. The factory producing the syrup is located in Kanchipuram; the state government had asked the Tamil Nadu government to investigate. The investigation report was received this morning. Strict action has been taken based on the report. A team has also been formed at the state level to investigate this matter. The guilty will not be spared at any cost."

FPJ Shorts
First Major Legal Challenge Launched In California Against Donald Trump’s Proclamation Imposing One-Time $100,000 Charge On New H-1B Visas
First Major Legal Challenge Launched In California Against Donald Trump’s Proclamation Imposing One-Time $100,000 Charge On New H-1B Visas
Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
Karnataka Minister Kharge Slams Andhra Pradesh's Nara Lokesh For 'Desperate Scavenging' Of Bengaluru Startups
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Wife Amid Marital Dispute In Brahmpuri; Victim Undergoing Treatment At JPC Hospital
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations
Election Commission Delegation Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Patna To Review Bihar Assembly Poll Preparations

The CM explained that a team was also formed at the state level for thorough investigation and assured strict action against the guilty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 7 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...

Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh October 4, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts; Monsoon...

MP News: Morena Solar Project To Boost Chambal Economy, Says Minister Rakesh Shukla

MP News: Morena Solar Project To Boost Chambal Economy, Says Minister Rakesh Shukla

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Atal Memorial In Gwalior

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Atal Memorial In Gwalior

MP News: High Court Orders State To Compensate For Erroneous Probe

MP News: High Court Orders State To Compensate For Erroneous Probe