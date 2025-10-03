MP Tragedy! 7 Children Die Of Kidney Failure In Chhindwara After Doctors Prescribe 'Brake Oil-Mixed' Cough Syrups; Ex-CM Kamal Nath Calls For Action

5-Year-Old Dies, Several Children Fall Ill After Consuming Govt-Supplied Cough Syrup | Representation Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district has reported deaths of seven children due to ‘kidney failure’ within a month. The recent death occurred in Nagpur during treatment, creating panic in the health department.

The reason behind the tragedy is suspected to be unfit cough syrups prescribed by local pediatricians. It is alleged that ‘brake oil solvent’ was being mixed into cough syrup, which is extremely poisonous.

Parasia SDM Saurabh Kumar Yadav confirmed the deaths. He further said that 1.4k children have been screened so far and daily screenings of about 120 children are taking place.

He urged parents not to rely on unqualified doctors and to immediately inform authorities if their child falls ill.

When did it start?

The first death was reported on September 4, and within a month, the toll reached 9. The administration is working at war footing to identify the root cause and provide treatment to affected children.

Reports suggest that cough syrups prescribed by local pediatricians may be linked to the cases.

The names of two doctors - Dr. Praveen Soni and Dr. Aman Siddiqui - have surfaced in the case. Syrups like Coldrif (an old brand) and Nexa-DS (launched about 1.5 years ago) were commonly prescribed.

Ex-CM Kamal Nath calls action

Regarding the matter, ex-CM Kamal Nath took to his official X handle and wrote, “In Chhindwara, 7 children have tragically died after consuming toxic cough syrup. The facts now emerging show that the lives of children in Chhindwara and across Madhya Pradesh are being openly put at risk.”

“It is shocking to learn that brake oil solvent was mixed into the cough syrup - a substance that is extremely poisonous. Such dangerous adulteration in children’s medicines was happening openly, and no timely action was taken to stop it. This clearly reflects the complete failure of law and order and administration in the state. During my tenure as Chief Minister, I had launched the campaign ‘Shuddh ke liye Yuddh (War for Purity),’ Nath added.

He further demanded that the government strictly monitor all medicines being sold in the state, and also launch a special campaign to ensure the purity of all food and consumable items.