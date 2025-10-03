Madhya Pradesh October 3, 2025 Weather Updates: Two Cyclonic Circulations Active; Extremely Heavy Rain Alert For 17 Districts On Weekend

Madhya Pradesh September 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Khandwa, Betul & 6 Others; 41.9 Inches Of Rainfall Recorded So Far | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Four districts including Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli, may receive up to 8 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. The strong weather system is expected to remain active on October 4 as well.

Weather expected on Friday

Orange Alert (Very Heavy Rain): Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli - these districts may receive up to 8 inches of rainfall.

Yellow Alert (Heavy Rain): Jabalpur, Satna, Panna, Maihar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and Chhindwara – these areas may see up to 4.5 inches of rainfall.

Yellow Alert (Thunderstorm & Light Rain): Other districts in the state may experience light rain with thunder and lightning.

What do meteorologists say?

According to weathermen, a depression and deep depression are active over the eastern and western parts of the country.

In addition, two cyclonic circulations are influencing the weather, one of which is active over eastern Madhya Pradesh. Its impact will be visible from Friday, with heavy rainfall likely for the next 48 hours.

Monsoon withdrawal delayed to October 10

The monsoon has already withdrawn from 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam. It has also retreated from parts of Rajgarh and Ashoknagar.

According to the Meteorological Department, the conditions are not yet fully favorable for complete withdrawal. However, the monsoon is expected to retreat from the entire state by October 10.

Heavy Rain alert In MP

October 4: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain issued in Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, and Sidhi districts may receive heavy rainfall.

Alert for Light Rain: Other districts of the state may witness light rain with thunder and lightning.

October 5: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Madhya Pradesh, warning of light rain with thunder and lightning.