Truck Carrying Tent & Material For Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Event Swept Away In Floodwaters In Shivpuri; Minister’s Visit Postponed Due to Heavy Rains

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle carrying tent materials for Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s event was swept away by strong water flow on a bridge near Hataud-Kota road in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Scindia was scheduled to visit Shivpuri and Guna from September 12 to 14 for an event under the PM Jan Man Yojana but had to cancel due to the heavy rainfall in the area.

The vehicle was en route to the venue for the minister's event when it got caught in the floodwaters. Fortunately, the driver and his companion managed to escape, abandoning the vehicle as it was carried away by the force of the water.

Due to continuous rains, Shivpuri and surrounding areas have seen a rise in water levels, particularly in the Sindh River. The Madikheda Dam (Atal Sagar Dam) authorities had to open six gates to release the excess water, contributing to the flooding situation.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in various low-lying areas, including Sanjay Colony, Fatehpur, Rambagh Colony, Circuit House Road, and Shiv Colony. Locals have expressed their frustration over the lack of action by municipal authorities to clear blocked drains, which has worsened the flooding situation.