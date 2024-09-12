MP: 2 People Die, 2 Rescued, 5 Trapped After Rajgarh Fort Wall Collapse

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died after wall of Rajgarh Fort collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday.

According to information, nine people were trapped as the wall collapsed, neighbors managed to rescue two people from the debris and sent them to the hospital.

The rescue team, which arrived shortly after, recovered two bodies and is currently working to free five others, including three children, who are still trapped under the rubble.

According to eyewitness Rahul Rajak, at around 3:30 AM, a loud noise woke the neighborhood. On stepping outside, they saw that the fort wall had collapsed. They immediately pulled out two people and called Dial 100 for help. A police officer arrived on the scene and assisted in the rescue efforts.

Currently, Collector Sandeep Makin, SP Virendra Kumar Mishra, and Kotwali TI Dhirendra Mishra are present at the site along with the SDRF team. The police are managing the crowd and trying to calm the local residents.

However, around 8 AM, people began protesting, accusing the rescue team of working too slowly and neglecting the removal of debris. They claimed that, despite starting work at 4 AM, no further people had been rescued.

Narrow roads around the site are making it difficult for large vehicles to access the area. Two excavators and one JCB machine are positioned at the fort’s entrance, with efforts underway to break the boundary wall to allow access.

Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti has also reached the site. He criticized the district administration, stating that such incidents could be avoided with better preparation.

He called for immediate financial aid of ₹5 lakh for the affected families and ₹2 lakh each for the injured to support their medical treatment. He urged the administration to expedite the rescue operation and safely extract the remaining trapped individuals.