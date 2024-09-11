 MP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)

MP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)

Assuming the woman was dead, the three accused was seen going back to their house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Woman thrashed by husband and family in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday, where a man and his family members allegedly beat his wife after they spotted her talking on a mobile phone.

The incident was caught on camera, showing the accused man, his brother and wife teaming up and assaulting his wife.

The police have registered a case after the victim's complaint and further investigations are underway. 

According to information, husband Sonu Kushwaha, resident of Ridoli Ka Pura, saw his wife Sarita talking on the mobile phone, and the husband started abusing her. The husband then called his elder brother Virendra Kushwaha and his wife Reena Kushwaha and they took her out of the house and thrashed her brutally.  

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
Read Also
VIDEO: Angry Woman Slaps SDM After Days Of Hunger Strike & Protests Fail To Get Her SC Caste...
article-image

It is seen in the video clip that Husband Sonu Kushwaha, along with Virendra and Reena were beating his wife. Reena even suggested to them, “Aur maar isko”? (Beat her more). When Reena fell on the ground, the accused husband even strangled her neck with his foot.

Assuming the woman was dead, the three accused was seen going back to their house. When neighbours tried to stop them, three of them started arguing. 

Read Also
‘Mom How Much Does It Hurt If I Jump Off Roof?’ 17-Year-Old Game Addict Jumps Off 3rd Floor A...
article-image

Later, Sarita went to the police station with his father and file an FIR in the Kailaras police station. The police then registered a case of assault and further investigations are underway. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MoU Signed Between MP Govt & National Dairy Development Board To Promote Milk Production; Says Chief...

MoU Signed Between MP Govt & National Dairy Development Board To Promote Milk Production; Says Chief...

MP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)

MP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh High Court Notice To NHAI As PIL Raises Issue Of Potholes On National Highways

Madhya Pradesh High Court Notice To NHAI As PIL Raises Issue Of Potholes On National Highways

Truck Carrying Tent & Material For Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Event Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Truck Carrying Tent & Material For Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Event Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Madhya Pradesh Sways To Rainy Day; All 7 Gates Of Tigra Dam Open In Gwalior; 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam...

Madhya Pradesh Sways To Rainy Day; All 7 Gates Of Tigra Dam Open In Gwalior; 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam...