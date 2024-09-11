MP SHOCKER: Woman Thrashed By Husband & Family For Talking On Mobile Phone (WATCH)

Woman thrashed by husband and family in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday, where a man and his family members allegedly beat his wife after they spotted her talking on a mobile phone.

The incident was caught on camera, showing the accused man, his brother and wife teaming up and assaulting his wife.

The police have registered a case after the victim's complaint and further investigations are underway.

According to information, husband Sonu Kushwaha, resident of Ridoli Ka Pura, saw his wife Sarita talking on the mobile phone, and the husband started abusing her. The husband then called his elder brother Virendra Kushwaha and his wife Reena Kushwaha and they took her out of the house and thrashed her brutally.

It is seen in the video clip that Husband Sonu Kushwaha, along with Virendra and Reena were beating his wife. Reena even suggested to them, “Aur maar isko”? (Beat her more). When Reena fell on the ground, the accused husband even strangled her neck with his foot.

Assuming the woman was dead, the three accused was seen going back to their house. When neighbours tried to stop them, three of them started arguing.

Later, Sarita went to the police station with his father and file an FIR in the Kailaras police station. The police then registered a case of assault and further investigations are underway.