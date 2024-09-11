‘Mom How Much Does It Hurt If I Jump Off Roof?’ 17-Year-Old Game Addict Jumps Off 3rd Floor A Day Later In MP, Dies

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy jumped from the third floor of a residential building and killed himself in Morena on Wednesday. No suicide note had been recovered so far, however his family has blamed his addiction to mobile game ’Free Fire’.

The boy named Aditya Mahaur, tragically died after jumping from the third floor of his building in Morena. He worked at a sweets shop in Bengaluru, was deeply addicted to the mobile game Free Fire. He often spent hours playing, even while visiting his family.

According to information, the incident happened early in the morning when a neighbor found Aditya lying on the ground and informed his parents. They rushed him to the Morena District Hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Gwalior, where he later died.

Just a day before, while having dinner, Aditya had asked his mother a disturbing question about how much someone would get hurt if they fell from a roof. His mother dismissed it, scolding him and not realizing the intesion of his thoughts.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Aditya had returned home on August 27, but instead of spending time outside, he remained fixated on his phone. On the day of the incident, he was seen playing the game at 3:30 AM. Later, unable to sleep, he went up to the rooftop around 4:00 AM and jumped.

Neighbors noted that the rooftop had a three-foot wall, making his leap even more surprising. After his death, the police conducted a post-mortem, and his grieving family blamed his gaming addiction for pushing him to take such an extreme step.