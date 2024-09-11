Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cases of breach of trust between the families surfaced in Bhopal in last 24 hours. A 13-year- old girl was molested by her father’s friend under Chhola Mandir police station limit, said police here on Tuesday. In second case, a nephew molested his maternal aunt under Aishbaag police station area.

According to Chhola Mandir police, girl’s father runs a tent house business in the area. The accused worked at tent house whom the girl’s father treated as friend. At about 4 pm on Monday, accused Ajju Kushwaha went to tent house storeroom.

Meanwhile, the girl also reached there and started talking with her. The accused taking an advantage, began molesting the girl. The girl initially didn’t understand his motive but realising what was on his mind, she started shouting. The other workers, who were working outside the room, came inside and the girl narrated the ordeal to them.

The family approached the police station and filed the complaint. In another case, accused Faizan who wanted to marry his maternal aunt (40) mounted pressure on the victim to leave her husband and marry him. According to police, the accused had an eye on woman’s daughter. He was mounting pressure that either his maternal aunt or her daughter marry him. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.