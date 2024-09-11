 Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend

Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend

In second case, a nephew molested his maternal aunt under Aishbaag police station area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cases of breach of trust between the families surfaced in Bhopal in last 24 hours. A 13-year- old girl was molested by her father’s friend under Chhola Mandir police station limit, said police here on Tuesday. In second case, a nephew molested his maternal aunt under Aishbaag police station area.

According to Chhola Mandir police, girl’s father runs a tent house business in the area. The accused worked at tent house whom the girl’s father treated as friend. At about 4 pm on Monday, accused Ajju Kushwaha went to tent house storeroom.

Read Also
Bhopal Crime Round-Up: 82-Yr-Old, Debt-Ridden BMC Employee End Lives; Man Mowed By Car, Hunt On For...
article-image

Meanwhile, the girl also reached there and started talking with her. The accused taking an advantage, began molesting the girl. The girl initially didn’t understand his motive but realising what was on his mind, she started shouting. The other workers, who were working outside the room, came inside and the girl narrated the ordeal to them.

The family approached the police station and filed the complaint. In another case, accused Faizan who wanted to marry his maternal aunt (40) mounted pressure on the victim to leave her husband and marry him. According to police, the accused had an eye on woman’s daughter. He was mounting pressure that either his maternal aunt or her daughter marry him. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Roasts 'New Generation' Over Touching Elders' Feet, Rana Daggubati Shows How South Indians Do It (VIDEO)
Shah Rukh Khan Roasts 'New Generation' Over Touching Elders' Feet, Rana Daggubati Shows How South Indians Do It (VIDEO)
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar

Bhopal: SIT Finds Properties Worth ₹2.50 Crore Of Suspended RGPV Registrar

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

Taste Turns Sour: Garlicky Food Get Costlier Too; Garlic Costs ₹500/kg In Retail Market

Taste Turns Sour: Garlicky Food Get Costlier Too; Garlic Costs ₹500/kg In Retail Market

Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend

Bhopal: Man Molests Maternal Aunt, 13-Yr-Old Bad-Touched By Father’s Friend