Bhopal Crime Round-Up: 82-Yr-Old, Debt-Ridden BMC Employee End Lives; Man Mowed By Car, Hunt On For Driver

82-Yr-Old Ends Life

An 82-year-old resident of Awadhpuri allegedly hanged himself to death on Sunday late night at his house, the police said. No suicide note has been found and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances under which he committed suicide.

Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlaal Bharti told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step was Zanjeer Singh (82). He had retired from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and lived in Awadhpuri with his family.

A man employed at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Piplani on Sunday night, the police said. The kin of the man have alleged that he had borrowed loan from a man residing in the colony, who used to harass him. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that the man who died by suicide was Ram Kumar Pawan (36), a daily wager at BMC.

He had borrowed money from a man running cosmetics shop in Anand Nagar. Pawan’s brother told police he was unaware of the man who had lent loan to Pawan. He added that Pawan had returned majority of amount borrowed by him but the loan lender often used to mount pressure on him to return the remaining amount in a single go. Over this, the loan lender often used to arrive at his house and harass him mentally.

Man Mowed By Car, Hunt On For Driver

A 59-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car in Nishatpura on Sunday late night, the police said. Search is on for errant car driver. Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that deceased was Nanhelaal Singh (59). He was a native of Mandla and stayed at Ektadham Colony.

He was a daily wager and was returning home from work on his bike at 9 pm on Sunday when a recklessly-driven car rammed into him. Singh was rushed to a private hospital from where he referred to Hamidia hospital. He succumbed to injuries during treatment on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. The police were informed who have launched a search for the accused car driver.