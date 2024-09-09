 Bhopal Municipal Worker Hangs Himself Over Loan Threats
It was reported that the accused had started visiting Pawan’s house and misbehaved with him on a daily basis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Bhopal Municipal Worker Hangs Himself Over Loan Threats | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):  A Municipal Corporation employee in Piplani area of Bhopal committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday. The family members alleged that the young man had taken a loan and the lender was threatening him to repay before the decided time. 

The deceased was identified as Ram Kumar Pawan (36), son of Ganpat Pawan, resident of 60 Quarter, was a daily wage earner in Municipal Corporation.

The police have registered a case in Piplani police station and further investigations are underway. 

According to information, Pawan has taken a loan from a youth, name not known, who ran a cosmetics shop in Anand Nagar. Pawan has already paid a large part of the loan. 

It was reported that the accused had started visiting Pawan’s house and misbehaved with him on a daily basis. He even misbehaved with Pawan’s father. On this, his father assured the accused that they will pay the loan soon. 

Last time, he visited his house on Saturday and threatened Pawan that if the amount was not paid by Monday, he would take legal action on him. 

Frightened, the young man made noose out of his wife's saree and committed suicide on Sunday night. The police were informed and reached the spot. The police then, sent the body to the nearby hospital for post-mortem. 

Pawan left behind his wife and three sons Yash (14), Rohan (10) and Shashi (8). 

Get help here

Get help here | AASRA

