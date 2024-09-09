Indore: Verdict In Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case Expected On Sept 9

Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case verdict expected on 9 Sept | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special court is expected to pronounce its verdict on former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kaand' case on Monday. About 5 years ago, Akash Vijayvargiya, son of minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was booked for hitting an official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) with a bat publicly on road.

A case was registered against him at MG Road police station in Indore and his picture holding the bat to hit the IMC official went viral on social media. The case is infamously known as the 'Balla Kand' across the state.

Vijayvargiya is accused of hitting a zonal officer, Dheeraj Bais with a cricket bat after he refused the demolition of a dilapidated house in the Ganji Compound area. His supporters even damaged the windshield of vehicles of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Victim takes a U-Turn

However, the victim said the house was in a dilapidated state and posed a high risk of danger to those living in that area. At that time, the civic body was running a drive to demolish the dilapidated structures in Indore to avoid any mishappening during the rainy season.

The hearing of the case is going on before special judge Devkumar. The corporation official who filed the complaint against Vijayvargiya retracted his statement. He said that he did not see Vijayvargiya swinging the bat, but had got the report written against him after seeing the bat in his hand. After hearing all the parties in the case, the court had fixed September 9 as the date for the verdict.