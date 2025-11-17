 MP News: Angry Farmers Block Road Over Fertilizer Shortage In Shajapur
According to the farmers, if fertilizer is available in sufficient quantity, then why are they not getting it? They also raised questions about the token-based distribution system, which is being run as a pilot project. They said that farmers are being troubled in the name of tokens. However, after Monday’s protest, fertilizer was distributed immediately on the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over not getting fertilizer, a group of farmers blocked the road in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on Monday.

The incident took place at Tanki Chauraha on Monday morning. They got into a scuffle with the staff at the fertilizer distribution centre on Beracha Road and even threw stones at the shutter.

A large number of police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Even after the police arrived, the farmers continued expressing their anger and strongly complained about the problems they were facing.

The farmers said that the token system has become a major issue. Meanwhile, the concerned department continues to claim that there is enough fertilizer available in the district. Farmers have now started questioning these claims.

After the chaos at Tanki Chauraha, officials reached the area, spoke to the farmers, and took them to the fertilizer distribution centre near Kotwali police station, where the fertilizer was given to them right away.

This also raised questions. Several farmers said that only after they protested were they given fertilizer immediately, while earlier no one was ready to listen to them.

