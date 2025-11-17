Indore News: Three Prestige College Buses Seized After Drivers Found Drunk | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized three buses belonging to Prestige College after their drivers were found under the influence of alcohol, officials said on Sunday. Action is also being initiated against the college management for failing to ensure safety compliance.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni informed Free Press that the checking drive was conducted in front of Gujarati School on Bombay Hospital Road. Police intercepted three yellow buses that were being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner, stopping them by placing barricades.

The buses were carrying students from Prestige University, who said they were returning home after the university’s annual programme. When checked with a breath analyser, drivers Santosh Dange, Yogesh Uike and Gajraj Nat were found in an inebriated condition.

Police registered cases against the drivers under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving, and also under Section 281 of the BNS and Sections 184 and 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act. All three buses were seized.

Police said that driving a student bus under the influence of alcohol poses a grave risk and reflects negligence on the part of the college management and vehicle owner. Their role will be investigated and legal action will follow.

Drunk van driver carrying 11 students caught, vehicle seized

Traffic management police on Saturday caught a drunk van driver transporting school coaching students. The van has been seized and further action is underway against the driver.

DCP Anand Kaladagi said traffic police regularly act against vehicles violating traffic rules to ensure smooth and safe movement in the city.

While managing traffic at Radisson Square, Subedar Arun Singh stopped a van registered from Ujjain RTO, carrying students. When instructed to stop, the driver attempted to flee but was intercepted. Officers noticed the smell of alcohol, and a breath analyser test at Vijay Nagar police station showed 48.7 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath.

The van was carrying 11 students of a private coaching institute, one helper, and the driver—12 people in total. Students were safely handed over to parents and guardians, with four students sent home in another vehicle.

The driver was booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving, along with other charges for driving without a license, without insurance, and violating registration conditions.