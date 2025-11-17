 Indore News: Action Against 22 Hotels, Lodges, People For Not Giving Information Of Guests, Tenants
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Action Against 22 Hotels, Lodges, People For Not Giving Information Of Guests, Tenants

Indore News: Action Against 22 Hotels, Lodges, People For Not Giving Information Of Guests, Tenants

According to the police, information about people staying in hotels, lodges, hostels, rented houses and workers coming from outside the city must be regularly given to the local police station. The Commissioner of Police has issued a preventive order under Section 163 of the BNSS. Action is being taken against those who violate this order.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police checked hotels, lodges, hotels and rented houses in the city and took action against 22 hotel, lodges and landlords for not giving information about their guests and tenants to the police.  

According to the police, information about people staying in hotels, lodges, hostels, rented houses and workers coming from outside the city must be regularly given to the local police station. The Commissioner of Police has issued a preventive order under Section 163 of the BNSS. Action is being taken against those who violate this order. 

Read Also
Indore News: 900 Kgs Of Fennel, 400 Kgs Of Poppy Seeds Seized
article-image

During the checks, the police checked various areas of the city on Saturday and found that information about tenants, workers and people staying in hotels or hostels was not submitted to the police in several cases. Action under Sections 223 and 233(A) of BNSS was taken against 22 house owners, business owners, hotel managers and hostel operators for the same.

The police stated that it is mandatory for house and shop owners to provide details of tenants, for hostels to submit information about students staying there and for hotels and lodges to give daily lists of guests in the prescribed format at the police station. Contractors must also provide details of workers and labourers they employ. Any violation of this order is punishable under Section 223 of the BNS along with other applicable laws.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
Tough Journeys Lead To Global Arenas: Checkout Inspiring Stories Of India’s Women Cricketers
Tough Journeys Lead To Global Arenas: Checkout Inspiring Stories Of India’s Women Cricketers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Action Against 22 Hotels, Lodges, People For Not Giving Information Of Guests, Tenants

Indore News: Action Against 22 Hotels, Lodges, People For Not Giving Information Of Guests, Tenants

Indore News: Kin Alleges Negligence As Newborn Dies In Hospital

Indore News: Kin Alleges Negligence As Newborn Dies In Hospital

Indore News: Thousands Of Patients, Only One Gate For Entry\Exit In Central India’s Largest...

Indore News: Thousands Of Patients, Only One Gate For Entry\Exit In Central India’s Largest...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...

Madhya Pradesh: Five Young Friends Killed As Speeding Fortuner Rams Tractor-Trolley On...

Madhya Pradesh: Five Young Friends Killed As Speeding Fortuner Rams Tractor-Trolley On...