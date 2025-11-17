Indore News: Action Against 22 Hotels, Lodges, People For Not Giving Information Of Guests, Tenants

Indore News: Three Drunk Cops Suspended After Car Crashes Into Vehicles | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police checked hotels, lodges, hotels and rented houses in the city and took action against 22 hotel, lodges and landlords for not giving information about their guests and tenants to the police.

According to the police, information about people staying in hotels, lodges, hostels, rented houses and workers coming from outside the city must be regularly given to the local police station. The Commissioner of Police has issued a preventive order under Section 163 of the BNSS. Action is being taken against those who violate this order.

During the checks, the police checked various areas of the city on Saturday and found that information about tenants, workers and people staying in hotels or hostels was not submitted to the police in several cases. Action under Sections 223 and 233(A) of BNSS was taken against 22 house owners, business owners, hotel managers and hostel operators for the same.

The police stated that it is mandatory for house and shop owners to provide details of tenants, for hostels to submit information about students staying there and for hotels and lodges to give daily lists of guests in the prescribed format at the police station. Contractors must also provide details of workers and labourers they employ. Any violation of this order is punishable under Section 223 of the BNS along with other applicable laws.