MP News: Over 36 Lakh Saplings Planted In 2025 So Far; UAD Asks ULBs To Finalise 2026 Plantation Plan By Year End

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has instructed all 413 urban local bodies (ULB) across Madhya Pradesh to begin preparations for a large-scale sapling plantation drive scheduled for 2026. Officials have been directed to finalize a comprehensive action plan by December 2025.

According to department figures, urban bodies planted nearly 36 lakh saplings across ULBs during 2025. Along with planning for the next phase, the bodies have been asked to ensure strict monitoring.

An UAD official told Free Press that nearest nurseries of the horticulture and forest departments have been instructed to coordinate with urban bodies to ensure timely availability of saplings.

Assessment and Strategy for 2026

UAD has directed municipal bodies to conduct meetings and workshops with local stakeholders to evaluate their plantation targets for 2026. Based on this assessment, each body must formulate a detailed strategy to achieve its goals. Officials clarified that any remaining plantation work, beyond targets supported by other agencies, must be carried out using the civic body s own resources.

Identifying plantation zones

Urban bodies have been asked to earmark suitable locations like, sewerage and water treatment plant premises, roadsides, near schools, and government institutions for plantation. Besides, areas alongside rivers, drains, ponds and dams, grounds near crematoriums and playgrounds are the sites where sapling plantation will be carried out.

Priority to native species

To enhance urban greenery, bodies have been advised to prioritize planting native and long-living species such as Jamun, Arjun, Babul, Peepal, Banyan, Mango, Mahua and Tamarind. They have also been asked to ensure proper arrangements for seed sowing.

Weekly review

The Directorate is reviewing weekly via video conferencing the progress of the 2026 plantation preparations