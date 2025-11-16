Bhopal Ijtema: Massive Gathering Expected On Final Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final day of Aalmi Ijtema is expected to witness an extraordinary turnout, with an estimated 12 lakh participants expected to be present at the venue in Itkhedi on Monday. The event on Sunday already drew huge crowds, particularly from Bhopal’s Muslim community as the weekend enabled more people to reach there.

Several Muslim localities in the city wore a deserted look, with most shops, hotels and showrooms remaining closed as residents headed to Ijtema. A significant number of women devotees also marked their presence in this year’s congregation, which has drawn attendees and jamats from across the globe.

Muslim clerics and scholars delivered sermons on the third day of Ijtema related to different topics while laying stress on good deeds besides regular namaz. Devotees who arrived in Bhopal from outside states and cities were also seen hanging out at Bhopal’s tourist spots while enjoying the scenic views.

According to managing committee member Mohammad Noman, a mass prayer, dua, will be held after the concluding Namaz seeking the nation’s progress, peace and prosperity. The Ijtema management has put in place extensive arrangements to handle the massive footfall, supported by 10,000 dedicated volunteers working round the clock to manage traffic, parking etc.

Meanwhile, the police and district administration remain on high alert ensuring strict security measures and smooth movement across all routes leading to the venue.