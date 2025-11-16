 Bhopal Ijtema: Massive Gathering Expected On Final Day
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final day of Aalmi Ijtema is expected to witness an extraordinary turnout, with an estimated 12 lakh participants expected to be present at the venue in Itkhedi on Monday. The event on Sunday already drew huge crowds, particularly from Bhopal’s Muslim community as the weekend enabled more people to reach there.

Several Muslim localities in the city wore a deserted look, with most shops, hotels and showrooms remaining closed as residents headed to Ijtema. A significant number of women devotees also marked their presence in this year’s congregation, which has drawn attendees and jamats from across the globe.

Meanwhile, the police and district administration remain on high alert ensuring strict security measures and smooth movement across all routes leading to the venue.

