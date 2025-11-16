Bhopal News: Protests Need Prior Notice, Tenant Details Needed, Say Police

MP News: Over 300 Bhopal Municipal Corporation Workers On 4-Hour Strike Over Salary | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to strengthen law and order, Bhopal police commissionerate has issued two directives under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The first order makes prior police intimation mandatory for any public event including protests, rallies, marches, processions, sit-ins, public meetings, effigy burning or memorandum submissions.

With city witnessing frequent social, political and religious gatherings, police said early information was essential for security planning and traffic management.

According to police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, such events often take place in crowded public areas, posing risks of disruption or even violence if held without permission. The directive aims to prevent disorder, protect public property and ensure smooth civic life.

In a separate order, police have tightened citywide security by making it compulsory for landlords, PG operators, hostel managers and domestic help employers to submit details of tenants and temporary residents. Hotels, lodges, guest houses and resorts have been told to maintain complete records of guests and provide them to the police.