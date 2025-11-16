 MP News: Keep Media Away From Serious Crime Scenes, Orders PHQ
The team will include a senior scientific officer and will conduct recreations of crime scenes. It will be required to carry out investigations in crimes punishable by seven years or more.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Keep Media Away From Serious Crime Scenes, Orders PHQ | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Media will now be kept away from scenes of serious crimes in the state. If necessary, police may use force to remove them. A Crime Scene Unit is being formed in every district, including a photo unit, fingerprint experts, and a dog squad.

Instructions have been given to ensure people stay safe and unhurt in case of explosions or other untoward situations during investigations. The instructions has been given to the police to avoid media or other persons at the spot of crime and to ensure that no untoward situation occurs during the investigations.

The team will include a senior scientific officer and will conduct recreations of crime scenes. It will be required to carry out investigations in crimes punishable by seven years or more.

SFL Director Shashikant Shukla has issued the directive to all districts. The decision aims to expedite action under new criminal laws of the Indian Penal Code. Superintendents of Police must provide adequate space for Scene of Crime Unit offices near police control rooms.

The order also sets out a standard operating procedure (SOP) for inspecting crime scenes. This includes recreating incidents, identifying, documenting, and collecting physical and biological evidence. Media and press personnel are strictly barred to maintain confidentiality.

Unit officers can seek police assistance and must first ensure no immediate threat exists to personnel. They must inspect all sights, sounds, and especially smells, while securing the scene to prevent tampering. Unauthorised persons must be kept away to preserve integrity and safety of investigations.

