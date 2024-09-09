 Shocker! Bhopal Doctor, Along With Staff, Thrashes Neighbour & His Family With Shovel Publicly; VIDEO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Doctor, along with his staff attacked a young man over minor dispute | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor, along with his brother and hospital staff, brutally thrashed a young man over a minor dispute in Bhopal on Monday evening. The young man's mother-in-law, wife and brother, who came to intervene, were also beaten up. The police has registered a case and investigations are going on.

The video has gone viral on social media. The victim was identified as Syed Umar Ali (35) lives in Koyalwali Gali, Shahjahanabad and does a private job.

According to information, Umar went to the Goodwill hospital where the construction work was going on. He complained about the balcony which was being extended beyond the legally permitted area. He emphasised that his house was being hidden due to the overly-extended balcony and when he protested, the hospital doctor Akram Khan misbehaved and started beating him. The incident happened on September 3 in the street near Shahjahanabad. 

Umar somehow escaped and reached near his house. However, the accused, along with his brother and hospital staff followed him, and started beating him. On this, the victim’s family members, mother-in-law Reshma, wife Ruhi and brother came to stop the fight but they were also beaten up. 

According to local media reports, mother-in-law Reshma, has received seven stitches in her head, brother's head was fractured while Umar and his wife were severely injured. 

In the viral video, it was clearly seen that the doctor and his associates are hitting  Umar on the head with shovels and sticks mercilessly. When Umar’s brother intervened, he was also beaten up badly and remained lying on the road for a long time.

While mother-in-law, and his wife Ruhi, were seen screaming and trying to stop the fight, they were also attacked with sticks and shovels.

After the attackers went, the neighbours took the attacked family to the nearby hospital and the police were informed. The police have registered a case against the accused and further, investigations are underway. 

