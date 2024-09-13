VIDEO: Jabalpur's Ordnance Factory Flooded Amid Heavy Rains, Several Machines Damaged

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three consecutive days of downpour have hammered the district of Jabalpur. The Ordnance Factory Jabalpur is flooded with rain water. Major machines of the factory have submerged into the water and the production is halted until the water is drained out.

Several reports said that quite a few machines have been drowned in the water, which has also complicated operations. A video of the inside of the factory, where waters have inundated the factories, has gone viral in social media. The three consecutive days of heavy rainfall overflowed the drainage system of the factory.

According to information, Ordnance Factory Jabalpur-the much known factory manufacturing arms and ammunition for the Indian Armed Forces-will reportedly remain shut for several days until the situation is brought under control and appropriate rectifications are made. Almost all sections of the factory were submerged with water, and it is estimated that the loss would run into lakhs of rupees

The production is likely to be halted, which would trail to be cascaded down into the timely delivery of the basic military equipment. Such an event could affect the defense supply chain. Factory officials have started draining out the water and assessing the extent of the damage.