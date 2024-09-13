Elderly Man’s Head Smashed, Wife Barely Survives After Late-Night Attack By Burglars In Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh

Elderly couple attacked at residence in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was brutally attacked by two burglars at midnight in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district. The man died on the spot; however, his wife survived and is under treatment currently, police said on Friday.

The community members staged a roadblock in protest. The incident happened in village Badagaon of Tikamgarh on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

SP Rohit Kashwani said that the couple, Vratti Chand Jain and his wife, went to sleep after dinner on Thursday night. At around 2.30 am, two unidentified burglars barged in their house. They tried to open the almirah. The couple woke up due to the sound of the tin gate of the cupboard.

The accused swiftly attacked and thrashed them with a heavy metal stick. The elderly woman felt unconscious and the old man was beaten so vigorously that he died on the spot. When the elderly woman came in sense after some time, she came out of the house in the morning and raised the alarm. Police recovered her husband's body from the pool of blood.

The police informed that a team had been formed led by ASP and police staff of five police stations to solve the case.

The community members staged a roadblock against the killing. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused in the case. The police promised speedy action; on this, the demonstration ended.

